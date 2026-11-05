Godzilla Minus Zero Reveals Official Look at Film’s Secret Kaiju, And It’s Amazing

The rumors turned out to be true, and we finally know for a fact that the King of Monsters will not be alone in Godzilla Minus Zero. For months, kaiju fans have been teased with the possibility of Godzilla’s arch-nemesis being a part of Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, and now we can say it from the top of our lungs – King Ghidorah is back, and he is looking more dangerous than ever. The big question that remains is how does this fearsome three-headed monster fit into the world established by this very grounded version of Godzilla.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero dropped earlier today, which also includes a bevy of positive critical reviews on top of additional plot details revealed through the 60-second video. While the crux of the movie is that Godzilla has returned to devastate Japan once again despite his defeat at the end of the previous movie, it seems something else has come with him this time that will flip this movie upside down… or in Godzilla’s case, drop him on his back from a thousand feet up in the air. This could have big implications for the current state of the franchise, but there’s another piece of news that can’t be ignored that could potentially make this exciting reveal more on the bittersweet side.

King Ghidorah Is On The Rampage in Godzilla Minus Zero

Play video

King Ghidorah is only seen for two shots that barely total two seconds of screen time in the new trailer, but it’s still plenty to show what a destructive force of nature this kaiju is — and that’s saying something considering how much more lethal Godzilla was shown to be in Godzilla Minus One. From what we can glean from the short trailer, Ghidorah is presumed to be dropping Godzilla from a great height, revealing its three heads by blasting the screen with a trio of lightning bolts. We get a closer look at those terrifying faces deeper in the trailer, which resemble a cross between a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a dragon of ancient lore.

This is a game changer for the Godzilla Minus franchise, potentially opening up this world to more encounters with other famous Toho monsters. Many of these beings have largely been ignored by the Japanese studio over the past decade, while the American Legendary series has stuffed as many kaiju as possible into their sequels (including a rumored Space Godzilla to be appearing in the next entry). With over 70 years of history and a massive roster of giant monsters to pull from, it feels like the right time for Toho to capitalize on the resurgence of this monster mash.

Unfortunately, many signs are pointing to this sequel being the conclusion of this particular era. Previous trailers have blatantly told audiences “There is no third time. Everything ends here” by literally spelling it out during the video. Many believed this was meant to close the franchise, but Yamazaki recently told Japan Forward that if Toho asked for another, he would be open to the idea, officially commenting, “Please don’t rule out the possibility.” Toho has announced plans for an expanded monster universe of their own that may include many standalone features, but if the Godzilla Minus series can keep moving forward and tell the growing story of the Shikishima family, audiences would be more than happy to watch Godzilla raid again.

King Ghidorah’s first appearance was in the self-titled movie from 1964, Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, which was a turning point for the budding franchise. The fifth movie in the series, this was the first film that began Godzilla’s babyface turn by reluctantly allying with Mothra and Rodan to take down this new threat. His defeat didn’t last long, returning one year later in Invasion of the Astro-Monster, and returning sporadically throughout the Shōwa era movies to keep all of the kaiju on their toes. Throughout all subsequent eras of Godzilla, King Ghidorah has remained the biggest thorn in Godzilla’s side, always returning to wreak havoc against humanity while being a massive problem for every kaiju around the planet. His involvement in the latest film appears to be as an antagonist once again, but is he man-made, from outer space, or something entirely different? Audiences will find out the answer this weekend when the movie officially roars into theaters.

Are you excited about this sequel now that you know Ghidorah is officially a part of the movie, or are you still disappointed that this could be the end for this part of the franchise? Let us know in the comments.