Godzilla Minus Zero Should Become Toho’s Answer to the MonsterVerse After Decades of No Kaiju Crossover

While Legendary Pictures has focused on expanding the MonsterVerse for Godzilla’s friends and foes, Japan has focused on treating this nuclear powered kaiju as a singularity. A manmade force of nature filled with rage, the most recent Godzilla films to come out of its homeland have been all about the main monster and its destructive appetite. With Godzilla Minus Zero on the horizon, audiences are ready to see what’s next for the series, but all signs point to this sequel concluding one of the most exciting reboots in kaiju history.

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This bittersweet realization has left many wondering what could have been, and asking why Toho left so much on the table when this series could have opened the gates for so many of their classic monsters. Meawhile, their American counterpart is far from shy, populating their cinematic universe with as many kaiju as they can. This has included original creatures, while also paying homage to unforgettable classics who once stampeded across the planet. Godzilla Minus Zero is Toho’s chance to do something different, and with the seeds planted for something epic in this upcoming movie, there’s never been a better time than now.

Godzilla Minus Zero Teases Something (Or Someone) Huge

Written and directed once again by Takashi Yamazaki, the next chapter in this Godzilla series is seemingly its last. The trailer informs us “There is no third time. Everything ends here,” signaling that Yamazaki has no intentions of making this into a trilogy. If this truly is the conclusion of this iteration of Godzilla , the filmmaker clearly plans to go out with a bang and a roar. The trailer has shown us a glimpse of some of the new powers and abilities this revived kaiju has picked up after his inexplicable resurrection, and hints at something much more dangerous than the star of the franchise.

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You may have noticed an unusual and inhuman sound in both trailers, as well as beams of golden electricity that don’t quite match Godzilla’s energy blasts. If the speculation is true, King Ghidorah will be making a major appearance in Godzilla Minus Zero, although its appearance has remained a secret heading into its release. Likewise, its origins and whether it’s a friend or foe is a mystery that will be solved very soon.

King Ghidorah is Godzilla’s ultimate nemesis, one who has haunted the atomic kaiju since 1964. Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004 marked the last time King Ghidorah was seen in combat during the Japanese live-action Toho series, although it did emerge again in 2018 as part of their animated film trilogy. This three-headed terror stepped into the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, ultimately being defeated at the hands of the titular kaiju.

Is Godzilla Minus Zero Really The End for Toho’s Godzilla Series?

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Ghidorah’s involvement in Godzilla Minus Zero will surely be welcomed by longtime fans, but the question remains – why are they stopping there? As Legendary Pictures continues to bulk up their monster line-up— including a rumored revival of Space Godzilla for the upcoming Godzilla X Kong: Supernova in 2027— why hasn’t Toho done more on-screen with their creations? Sure, not all of them are great (I’m looking at you, King Caesar), but it’s truly a shame that Toho has returned to making peak Godzilla films yet refuses to dig deeper into its catalog of kaiju.

Arguably, the realistic and gritty vibe of the movie may not lend itself to more fantastical creatures or futuristic sci-fi concepts. The MCU is a perfect example of that, beginning as a fairly grounded series that expanded into alternate dimensions, celestials and a whole lot of time travel among other otherworldly elements. But if Godzilla Minus Zero has found a way to incorporate Ghidorah into the sequel then there must be something more to this series than they’ve shown.

Godzilla World Is The Next Phase for Toho’s Kaijus

Adding to the confusion over the conclusive statements seen in the trailers is the announcement of “Godzilla World,” a shared universe coming from Toho that aims to continue the legacy of Godzilla and other kaiju. While nothing further has been revealed since then, we expect more news will come not long after Minus Zero makes its impact in movie theaters around the world. The possibilities teased with this vague information is limitless, as any Toho monster is up for grabs.

Godzilla as a franchise began evolving as early as its third entry, squaring off against King Kong in a battle that felt like it was Japan VS USA. By the 1970’s, Godzilla’s stories and enemies changed to fit the times, and they continued to evolve with every era. I’d love to see the Minus series progress in a similar way, with each creature being a sign of the times Japan is living through in that moment, and ultimately showing the struggles of trying to return to a semblance of normalcy when you’ve got nasty kaiju constantly knocking on your door along with the other socio-political struggles of the world that have very much shaped every version of this franchise. Simply put, Toho has the tools and the talent to make this work, along with a shining track record from creators like Takashi Yamazaki to elevate the franchise to where it deserves to be, along with making use of its massive rogues gallery that is long overdue for a chance to shine in the spotlight. This is the best opportunity Toho will have to make this happen in live-action form, and I hope they make the most of it.

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in Japan on November 3 and on November 6 for North American audiences. Early reviews have been extremely positive, garnering a score in the high 90′ via Rotten Tomatoes.

Will this be the end of Godzilla in its current incarnation, or is Toho setting the stage for something bigger than we expect? Give us your hot take in the comments!