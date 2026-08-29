Godzilla Minus Zero Director Teases Japan’s First-Ever IMAX Upgrade With New Teaser

Godzilla Minus Zero is set to be the first-ever IMAX production for a Japanese feature film release, and a special behind the scenes teaser has the director teasing what’s next from the big sequel. Godzilla Minus One was the biggest and most successful Godzilla film in Toho’s long history, and the 70th anniversary film was a critical and commercial hit in ways that no other franchise release had done before. So it’s definitely a surprise to find out that the sequel is going to be an even bigger production with a franchise first.

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Godzilla Minus Zero is going worldwide with its launch later this Fall in a way that no other film in the franchise has done before. Not only is it going to be releasing in theaters across the United States just days after its release in Japan, . To give fans a new look as to how it’s all coming together, Godzilla Minus Zero has dropped a special behind the scenes trailer showing it off. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

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Godzilla Minus Zero will be releasing across theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and Toho and GKIDS will then release the sequel in the United States and Canada on November 6th. This is a much quicker turnaround that seen with the first film, and much quicker than any of the other recent Japanese film releases seen in recent years. It’s also going to be literally bigger than ever as the sequel is also going to be launching worldwide on IMAX screens when it makes its eventual debut as well.

Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, returns to oversee Godzilla Minus Zero for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. The core returning cast has been set to return from Godzilla Minus One for the sequel too with Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta.

What’s New for Godzilla Minus Zero?

Courtesy of GKIDS

Godzilla Minus Zero will be taking place in 1949, just two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. After everything that Shikishima and the others had done to take down the giant kaiju and get his family all together, Godzilla is coming back to shake things up all over again. It seems like it has reformed much larger and stronger than it was the first time around, so it just remains to be seen what’s next for the sequel. As for its new story, it’s still largely being kept a mystery as of this time outside of the fact it’s immediately following the original.

Min Tanaka has been added to the cast of Godzilla Minus Zero as Kanji Murakami, a biologist who seems to be studying up on the giant kaiju. We’ll have to see what this new addition brings to the franchise, and it’s set to take on the biggest screens in franchise history yet. Now’s the perfect time to catch up with the original too.