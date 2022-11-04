Godzilla Star O'Shea Jackson Jr Reveals Pitch, Concept Art for Spinoff TV Show

Yesterday was Godzilla Day, celebrating 68 years with the King of the Monsters, and to honor the day, actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. shared a pitch and concept art for a TV series he was pitching set in the world of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and featuring other creatures from within that universe. The actor, who has been outspoken about wanting to see the Monsterverse expanded, has an elaborate pitch for a G-Team spinoff show, and is hoping that by bringing it to social media and encouraging fans to get excited, he can improve its odds of being embraced by management at Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary.

The G-Team is a special, monster-focused group of soldiers working for Monarch in the universe established by the current wave of Godzilla movies. Jackson embraced the role pretty fully back when he first took it on.

"There's certain divisions of military and then there's G-Force," Jackson explained in 2019. "There's G-Team. There's the cream of the crop, and there's the crazy cream of the crop that makes it to G-Team. You've got to get up on a different side of the bed to hunt monsters willingly. Yeah, if I haven't seen my family in years [in the film], I know the requirements to become G-Team. But to be a high ranking officer on G--Team, warrants a little crazy."

You can see his tweet, which starts a thread including pitch documents and images, below.

In honor of #GodzillaDay I think it’s only right that I drop my passion project.



Wrote this with my film maker friend over at @TohoKingdom, Chris Mirjahangir



Monarch: G-Team. Takes elements from KOTM and goes its own way. Let them know the people want it. @ProjNautilusCos -art pic.twitter.com/HYzEhZtaC6 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 4, 2022

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

You can check it out on HBO Max.