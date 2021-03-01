2021 Golden Globe In Memoriam Shared Online

✖

The 78th Annual Golden Globes take place tonight with the event that recognizes achievement in both the film and television industries hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from opposite coasts. But while the format may look a bit different than in previous years, one element of the event will remain the same as the awards look back to remember those we've lost in the past year on a special "In Memoriam" website. This year's memorials include Christopher Plummer, Cloris Leachman, Cicely Tyson, Sean Connery, Joel Schumacher, and more.

Unlike most other awards ceremonies, the Golden Globes do not have a broadcast component to their memorials. Instead, those who have passed in the previous year are honored with individual obituaries on the "In Memoriam" site, allowing readers to scroll through to read not only the current year's honoree but those from years previously as well. You can read the full list for those lost in 2020 here.

Notably absent from those remembered on this year's "In Memoriam" is Black Panther and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. While the actor is not included on the "In Memoriam" page, he is nominated posthumously for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama for Ma Rainy's Black Bottom. Based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, the film tells the story of "Mother of Blues" Gertrude "Ma" Rainey (played by Viola Davis in the film) and centers on a fateful recording session for her album Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film, Boseman plays the ambitious trumpeter Levee. Boseman's performance received high praise from fans and critics alike with many expecting that Boseman will also receive an Academy Award nomination for his work on the film.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes is hosted by Tina Fey from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The event will feature presenters including Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Kenan Thompson, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, and more. Norman Lear is receiving the Carol Burnett Award and actor/activist Jane Fonda is taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 78th Golden Globes Awards air tonight on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.