How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are taking place tonight, February 28th, and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live alums and all-around hilarious women, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The dynamic duo will be hosting the event from opposite coasts with the broadcast beginning at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PT on NBC. The show is expected to have a limited audience that will include frontline and essential workers as fans watch some of the biggest names in film and television earn awards.

In addition to NBC and NBC Live, you can also stream the Golden Globes broadcast on Roku, Hulu, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again," NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said when the pair were announced to host in January of 2020 just one week after last year's ceremony.

The event will feature some exciting presenters including Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Kenan Thompson, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, and more. The event will also see Norman Lear receiving the Carol Burnett Award and actor/activist Jane Fonda taking home the Cecil B. DeMille.

There are many big nominees this year, but we are especially excited for the "Best Television Series - Drama" category, which will see some of our favorites like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country going up against The Crown, Ozark, and Ratched.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman also received a posthumous nomination for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama" for his performance as Jazz trumpet player Levee in Netflix's adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Another major nominee tonight is Nomadland, which was written for the screen and directed by Chloé Zhao, who also helmed Marvel's upcoming Eternals. Nomadland is nominated for four awards, including "Best Picture - Drama" and "Best Director of a Motion Picture." We're also excited to see Watchmen star Regina King get recognized for directing One Night in Miami. King is also competing for the Best Director award, which includes three women nominees for the first time (the third being Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman).

The 78th Golden Globe Awards air on NBC tonight at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PT.