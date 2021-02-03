Golden Globes to Be Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Opposite Coasts

✖

The 78th Annual Golden Globes are scheduled to air at the end of February and Variety reports that former hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to emcee the ceremony but with a twist. The difference this time over their previous Golden Globes however is that they'll be conducting their hosting duties on different costs. The trade notes that Fey will be seen from "The Rainbow Room" at Rockefeller Center in New York City at the same time that Poehler will be seen from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (the site where the Globes are traditionally held). This year's Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, February 28th, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on NBC

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said when the pair were announced to host in January of 2020 just one week after last year's ceremony.

What's still unclear about this year's Globes however are if the presenters and nominees for the various awards will be able to attend the ceremony in person, exclusively via remote video, or whether a combination of the two will be employed. The Primetime Emmy Awards in September went with that tactic, sending hazmat wearing Awards presenters to the nominees homes to give them their trophies as they were announced to have won. It seems possible this will happen with the Globes as well unless all of Hollywood gets vaccinated in the next four weeks.

This year's ceremony marks the fourth time that Fey & Poehler will have hosted the Golden Globes, previously swapping with Ricky Gervais who hosted the three years prior to their debut as well as the ceremony after (coincidentally, Gervais also hosted last year's Golden Globes but said at the time that it would be hist last).

The nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson tomorrow, February 3, 2021 bright and early at 5:30 AM PT/8:30 AM ET.

Though nominations will be announced tomorrow morning, we do already know who will be taking home two of this year's prizes. Jane Fonda will be awarded this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, given to show someone has left a "significant mark" in film, while Norman Lear will take home this year's Carol Burnett Award, which is given for a similar notoriety in television.

(Cover Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)