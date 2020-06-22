Golden Globes Awards Postponed

✖

The Golden Globes awards show is shifting its date back, joining the ranks of many others who have done the same in a year filled with shutdowns and delays. Due to the coronavirus concerns, the Golden Globes have elected to hold their awards ceremony on February 28, 2021. Under normal circumstances, the event would have been held over the first week of January to celebrate the previous year's works in movies and television. Now, the event is following the lead of the Oscar show which also pushed its event back to late April of 2021. The Globes took the date which was originally occupied by that Academy Awards show.

"We are excited to announce the 78thh annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021," the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account said. "The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 pm. PTP/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California."

Check out the official tweet from the Golden Globe Awards Twitter account below.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

The move unsurprisingly falls in line with safety concerns in regards to gathering large crowds and bringing in travelers from around the world for the events. The Hollywood Foreign Press Academy previously released a statement about this when the Oscars moved their ceremony. “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks,” the organization said.

There is no word on whether or not the Golden Globes will change the dates of release for titles to be considered for their award show in 2021. The ceremony could find itself facing off with the NFL's Super Bowl as the football league has a contingency plan in place that has the big game scheduled for February 28 in the event of any delays.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.