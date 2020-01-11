Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Replacing Ricky Gervais at Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy made the announcement during the opening day of NBC”s Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, California. The comedy duo will replace Ricky Gervais, who hosted this year’s Golden Globes Awards ceremony. Fey and Poehler hosted the show from 2013 through 2015. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, working with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Executive producers are Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Telegdy said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Soris added, “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Thurlow. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Gervais hosted the ceremony five times. He made it clear when he was announced as the 2020 host that it would be his last time. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” Telegdy said in a statement when the announcement was made. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” added Soria. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

“In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night,” said Mahan.

Are you excited for Fey and Poehler to return to the Golden Globes? Let us know in the comments.