Goldeneye's Pierce Brosnan on New James Bond Actor: "I Don't Care"

Once you enter the rare camp of being a former James Bond actor you find yourself with a list of questions you will be asked for the rest of time; "What do you think of the new Bond movie? What do you think of the new Bond actor? Who should BE the new Bond actor?" Having played Ian Flemming's spy for four movies in the 1990s and 2000s, Pierce Brosnan is one of the actors with such a litany of questions asked of him with frequency and his latest answer is perhaps the final time he'll offer a reply. Speaking in an interview with GQ UK for a profile, Brosnan was asked who should take over Bond now that Daniel Craig has hung up his coat, his answer didn't disappoint.

"Who should do it? I don't care," the Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies star replied. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well." The outlet notes that Brosnan's tone in this reply "indicates it's maybe not actually that interesting." Brosnan also offered a bit of a non-answer on his feelings of the last Daniel Craig movie, No Time to Die, adding: "I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one...Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But..." The sentence ends there.

Now that he's out on the promotion circuit for his upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, where he plays classic hero Doctor Fate, Brosnan will no doubt be reliving his Bond days through the press for quite some time. In another video published with GQ the actor broke down his most iconic characters, offering a glimpse behind the curtain of his philosophy while playing James Bond.

"For me, it was trying to walk a line between Roger (Moore) and Sean Connery, and not being shy of taking from their work," Brosnan revealed. I was so enamored by Sean Connery, who I'd seen as a boy of 11 years of age in Goldfinger. And I watched him transcended the heady heights of being Bond and creating such an iconic character...Then came Roger. So I took from both men, really. I allowed myself the grace to be able to try and get the sense of humor that both men brought to the part."

No official word on who will take over the part of James Bond has been confirmed just yet,, or even a timeline on when such an announcement will be made. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson recently confirmed that whoever takes on the part next will have to be in it for the long haul, at least 10 to 12 years of playing the part.

(Cover photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)