Sean Connery: Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Late James Bond Star

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan paid his respects to Sean Connery. As many fans have flocked to commemorate the life of the actor, celebrities have also been gathering their thoughts all day. The Bond actor passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday to the shock of the entertainment world. He played the world-famous spy from 1962 to 1983 and many absolutely believe that he’s the best to ever wear that tuxedo. A lot of people were critical of Brosnan’s interpretation of Bond, but he clearly approached his predecessor for a little bit of support. That cycle probably continues to the present day with Daniel Craig as well. Who knows, maybe even to the actor who takes up the mantle after they decide to hang it up as well.

Brosnan posted on Instagram, “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

George Lucas also chimed in with some remembrances of the Indiana Jones actor too.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history," Lucas' statement read. "His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his talent, his charm, his wit and the many unforgettable roles he played, but he will always be Indy’s dad to us. It was an honor to know and work with him and our hearts are with his family and loved ones," Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall's also echoed.

