Pierce Brosnan Thinks Idris Elba Would Be Magnificent As Next James Bond

✖

For years now, fans have suggested Idris Elba as a potential candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. In a new interview, GoldenEye star Pierce Brosnan says he can see it, too -- even though it is a little tiring to be constantly bombarded by questions about the future of a franchise that he left in 2002. In this instance, the names of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy came from Brosnan, when asked generally who might follow in Craig's footsteps, rather than from a reporter hoping for comment on a specific candidate, which likely speaks to how pervasive the notion of Elba in the part is.

The future of the franchise is likely up in the air right now. In addition to the fact that the upcoming No Time to Die has been repeatedly delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's the planned acquisition of MGM, the studio that holds the James Bond rights, which likely means a new management team will be coming in to figure out the next step in the process.

"Idris Elba comes to mind," Brosnan told People. "Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There's Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can."

Nearly 20 years after his last outing as Bond, Brosnan continues to be pressed for opinions and insights on the brand. It's nothing new to people who play in big, popular IP -- after all, Adam West did Batman interiviews until his death -- and Brosnan knows that even if it's exhausting, it's a unique privilege.

"You have to get over that and celebrate it as a member of the audience and as a man who has kind of walked that walk and played that part," Brosnan said. "Bond will live on here."

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die will be available in theaters on October 8, 2021.