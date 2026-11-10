Ferris Bueller Sequel Video Reunites Charlie Sheen & Jennifer Grey After 40 Years

Jennifer Grey is still looking for her brother 40 years after Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The actress returns as Jeanie Bueller in a new commercial for Home Instead, alongside Charlie Sheen, who reprises his role as the punk she met at the police station in the 1986 John Hughes comedy. They reenact their memorable exchange from the film, but Sheen has a bit of new advice for Jeanie this time around. Cindy Pickett returns as Katie Bueller, the mom who still thinks Ferris can do no wrong. She clearly never saw Road to Wellville.

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In the new commercial, Save Jeanie, Ferris has apparently spent the last 40 years dodging responsibility. Now, Jeanie is taking care of all her aging parents’ needs, from grocery shopping to prescriptions to doctor’s appointments. Meanwhile, Ferris doesn’t even take his dad to a doctor’s appointment. After yet another frustrating conversation with her mother, Jeanie goes looking for her brother, stopping at several familiar places from the original movie. She even searches his bedroom while Ferris is once again covering his absence with a mannequin.

Her search eventually leads her to a bar where she meets Sheen’s character. The two met in the original movie when Jeanie was arrested for a fake emergency call. Sheen’s character told her to stop obsessing over her brother and to worry about herself for once. They even kissed each other. He’s still giving her the same advice 40 years later, only now he suggests calling Home Instead, a company that provides in-home care for older adults. The reunion ends with the two seeing something familiar in each other. It’s a fun throwback to one of the most memorable scenes from the original movie. Watch the Save Jeanie commercial from Home Instead:

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Ferris Bueller Isn’t the First John Hughes Film to Be Commercialized

Home Instead has made a bit of a tradition out of revisiting John Hughes movies. Last year, the company brought back Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home But Not Alone, an ad that revisited the character from Home Alone some 35 years after the original movie. Kevin is now a middle-aged man worried for his mother’s safety as she gets older. It’s a nice reversal of the original movie, where his mother spends much of the story desperately trying to get home to him. In a 2018 Google Assistant commercial, Culkin reprised Kevin, recreating famous scenes from the film using smart-home technology. Even Joe Pesci showed up in a 2019 follow-up ad watching Culkin’s spot with some pals. He played himself, not Harry, but it was nice to see him not scary for a change. You can watch Pesci watch a commercial below:

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Ferris himself also returned for a commercial, sort of. Todd Phillips directed Honda’s 2012 Super Bowl ad Matthew’s Day Off, starring Matthew Broderick. The commercial starred Broderick as a fictionalized version of himself rather than as Ferris, but it brought back many of the most iconic moments from the movie. He calls in sick, goes out for a day of adventures, and visits places like in the original movie. The commercial even replicates the parade sequence, except Broderick doesn’t get to sing “Danke Schoen” again.

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The Griswold family reunited in 2010 with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo reprising Clark and Ellen Griswold for HomeAway’s Super Bowl campaign. The commercial was promoting Hotel Hell Vacation, a 14-minute short film about the couple’s latest disastrous trip. It was basically a mini-National Lampoon’s Vacation sequel, with Clark continuing his legacy of always ruining family vacations. Chase and D’Angelo reconnected in 2020 for a Ford Mustang Mach-E commercial that remade the Christmas lights scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Apparently, Clark still has trouble getting the lights to work 31 years later. Watch the full Hotel Hell Vacation short film below:

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Sure, these ads aren’t exactly stand-ins for proper sequels, but they can be a fun way to get back into the characters without trying to build an entire movie around them. Grey and Sheen’s reunion works because their original scene was memorable enough that the audience immediately knows what’s happening. And after 40 years of seeing Ferris get away with it all, it’s nice to see Jeanie get a little help. Maybe she can have a day off as well.