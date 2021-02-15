Gremlins Star Reunites With Gizmo for New Mountain Dew Commercial

As fans keep hoping a Gremlins 3 could move forward, for now we have an all-new commercial for Mountain Dew in which series star Zach Galligan reprises his Billy role, marking a reunion between him and his beloved Gizmo. The commercial is part of the soft drink's campaign for MTN DEW Zero Sugar, which embraces the idea of being just as good as the original, only "better." Keeping in line with that concept, the new commercial features not only a welcome reunion and familiar rule-breaking, but also some new faces. You can check out the all-new Mountain Dew commercial above.

The above commercial plays into the idea that not only does Billy now have a daughter, but she had a Mogwai of her own. Of course, no matter how much time passes, Gizmo fails to avoid getting himself wet, only to result in more Mogwai being born. Whether this daughter is from a relationship with Phoebe Cates' Kate is unknown.

The first Gremlins hit theaters in 1984 and quickly turned Gizmo into a pop-culture sensation, ultimately leading towards Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990. There's plenty of life left in the franchise, which an upcoming animated project Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai aims to tap into, with Galligan previously teasing that he could see the new series garnering enough interest in the franchise for a live-action sequel.

"It seems like what they’re going to do is reeducate us on the mythology surrounding Gremlins and Gizmo and Mogwai and, of course, most importantly, the three nebulous rules," Galligan revealed to SYFY WIRE last summer. "You have to figure that they’re using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie. That would be my assumption and it’s really not that much of a stretch to think that that’s what they’re doing."

He continued, "I would like to see some kind of reunification with Billy and Gizmo. The relationship between them is kind of the heart and soul of both movies. I would also like to see some expansion of some pivotal ideas in the series ... I think we should see some misapplications of the rules; I’d like to see what happens as various liquids hit Mogwais, if it causes strange things to happen or mutations."

