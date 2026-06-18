Grinch Sequel Officially Confirmed With Jim Carrey After 26 Years (But What’s the Story?)

Comedian Jim Carrey has been a proven Hollywood movie star for three decades, with countless characters and iconic performances. Films like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber confirmed him to be one of the funniest movie stars of all time, but he was able to stretch his legs after that and deliver acclaimed dramatic work as well. One of the rare things for Carrey across his career has been sequels, previously only returning as Ace Ventura one time and, recently, playing Eggman in the live-action Sonic movies. Now, Carrey is returning to another iconic character after two decades.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are finally developing as equel to 2000’s live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with Carrey officially in talks to reprise his role as the iconic green Grinch. The trade goes on to note that Carrey won’t be the only returning player this time, with director Ron Howard also in line to be behind the camera once again as director. Howard is also set to produce with his partner Brian Grazer. Two questions have to be asked, though: How long will this one take? And what’s the story?

Grinch 2 Confirmed With Jim Carrey Returning

Image Courtesy of Universal

Little else is known about the new Grinch sequel, only that it finally realizes something that fans have been asking for and which seemed like a no-brainer for years. With an announcement now that it’s being developed, it’s unclear if the Grinch sequel is actually moving very fast and might be in theaters very soon, or if this is a preemptive measure to get the development going and release the film down the line. It’s worth noting that an official release date for The Grinch sequel was not confirmed in today’s news, which would usually be a sign that the studio wants the film quickly.

The only other piece of information that we do know about The Grinch 2 is that it will feature a script written by the team of Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer, and David Mandel. Though this team all have major comedy credits to their name, including HBO favorites Barry, Veep, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, there is a worrying detail as these three are the ones that wrote the screenplay for the live-action Cat in the Hat movie. That film largely put an end to live-action Dr. Seuss adaptations, with only animated movies arriving in the time since, including a reboot of The Grinch back in 2018 (with Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character).

ComicBook previously spoke to Carrey ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and when asked, since sequels are so rare for him, if he had another character he’d like to return to, the actor brought up The Grinch without any additional prompt.

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“Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch,” Carrey said. “The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

The question of “What will the story even be” for a sequel to The Grinch is one that fans will no doubt be scratching their heads over. As you may recall, the ending of the live-action movie is nearly the same as the book, with The Grinch not only finding the spirit of Christmas, but his heart growing three sizes, the Whos welcoming him as part of the village, and even Martha May Whovier professing her love for him. It basically ends with a perfect little bow on it.

Fans may assume that the sequel might adapt the story “Halloween Is Grinch Night,” but it’s worth noting that this animated Halloween special (that served as a prequel to the original animated Grinch special) was never actually a book. Though Dr. Seuss himself did write it, it’s probably tied up in some kind of legal rights issue that would make it unlikely for the live-action follow-up.

What seems most likely for The Grinch 2 is that it will once again be a Christmas movie. At the time the original movie was released in 2000, it made over $345 million globally, a figure that might not seem like much now but which actually saw it become the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year. In the time since then, it has only grown in popularity, with a re-release of the film last year still making over $3.5 million during the holiday season.

To that end, it seems likely that The Grinch 2 will almost certainly be an all-new story, but there’s no chance that it isn’t another Christmas film. Not only because of the box office potential that comes with a major blockbuster being released near the holiday, but also because it can then continue to generate revenue for the studio every year like clockwork. Lightning already struck once with the first film; can they make it happen again?