Grinch Fans Start Change.org Petition for 4-Hour Director’s Cut of the Jim Carrey Film

Jim Carrey’s The Grinch has become a holiday staple since its 2000 release, and now there’s a petition to bring a 4-hour version of the movie to the screen. The petition is specifically requesting for all of the deleted scenes, including unseen deleted scenes not featured in the home video release, to be reintegrated into the film. Part of this would also include bringing those deleted scenes into HD, as the ones from the DVD and Blu-ray releases are pretty low resolution, and the thinking is that when all the scenes are worked back into the mix, it would complete the 4 hour original cut that director Ron Howard spoke of previously.

The petition also says it would be “fantastic” to have new bonus features for this 4 hour director’s cut, including new commentary from Carrey and Taylor Momsen and perhaps some original storyboards and concept art.

The petition page then lists out many of the deleted scenes that have been discovered, and these include several extended sequences and scenes that have Carrey’s Grinch getting up to more chaos. The petition currently has over 1,700 signatures, and you can find the official description below.

“We need a director’s cut of “The Grinch” for all the dedicated fans out there. This 2000 Christmas classic has left a lasting impression on many, including myself. I’ve been a huge fan ever since I saw the film at the age of five and instantly fell in love with it. This movie inspired me to pursue a career as a actor/director I’ve had the privilege of starring alongside Woody Harrelson and working with Bobby Farrelly on the film Champions. When I was six, I would watch the behind-the-scenes sections of the DVD repeatedly, fascinated by the film making process. This film holds a special place in my heart.

I would love to see all the unseen deleted scenes reintegrated into the film, enhancing the experience for fans. Most of the deleted scenes from The Grinch on DVD and Blu-ray are in 480ip and fans are eager to see them released in higher quality, ideally remastered in HD editions. We’re eager to see the additional footage occasionally featured in the ABC Freeform broadcasts each year, along with any other unseen material.

Ron Howard revealed that his original cut of the movie was four hours long, leaving about two hours of footage that didn’t make it to the final version. Additionally, it would be fantastic to have new bonus features on Blu-ray, including new commentary from Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen, a gallery of behind-the-scenes pictures, and the original storyboards and concept art. Many Grinch fans are eager to see more of this beloved film. Please share the hashtag #WEWANTGRINCHEXTCUT on all your social media platforms to show your support and share this petition.”

Would you want to see a four hour director’s cut of The Grinch? You can talk all things holiday movies with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!