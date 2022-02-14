Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Getting Trolled by Rick and Morty on Set

Someone is paying an elaborate Rick and Morty joke on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 director James Gunn. In what is now (at the time of writing this) an active investigation being directed over Gunn’s Twitter feed, the filmmaker keeps tracking a set of Rick and Morty keychains that keep getting added to the stand for his video monitor of the production and takes. It started with Rick’s best friend Squanchy showing up, followed by none other than Mr. Meeseeks, Mr. Poopybutthole, Snowball, and finally Morty himself. Can Rick be far behind?

Here is the running log of James Gunn’s investigation of Rick and Morty’s invasion of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3:

Yesterday Squanchy mysteriously showed up & today Mr. Meeseeks arrived on my video feed stand on #GotGVol3. Hmmmmm. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/lckxQeAzWr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2022

Ok now Mr Poopybutthole showed up. What’s going on and who is putting these on my cart? #RickandMorty #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/ykf0BrBWyC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 10, 2022

Day 4. Snowball has now joined the other #RickandMorty characters showing up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3. No idea who is doing this. pic.twitter.com/nb91iqzzt5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2022

It should surprise exactly no one to learn that there are practical jokes and hijinks afoot on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. By now, Gunn and the stars of Guardians (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff) are such a tight-knit family that messing with each other while making these films is almost a required part of the program. Outside the principal cast, Gunn tends to employ a lot of the same circles of creative team and crew members on the projects he works – any one of those longtime collaborators could be messing with him, really.

Then again, there could be a good reason to be keeping it light on the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 set, right now. James Gunn has been preparing fans for the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a definitive ending for this team:

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn told Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be. just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

With that kind of process in front of him, James Gunn deserves all the happiness that Rick and Morty can provide.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023. Rick and Morty Season 6 is now in production for release in 2022.