Chris Pratt Reveals What Will Make Him Return to the Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise

While some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast has confirmed they're done with Marvel, others have expressed interest in returning whether it's in a Guardians project or somewhere else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Count Chris Pratt among those who will return, though the actor says he has one specific requirement that must happen if he were to reprise his role as the legendary Star-Lord.

Speaking with Variety, Pratt admitted it would be "strange" to continue Star-Lord's story without director James Gunn at the helm, though it's possible if the story not only makes sense, but pays tribute with the story Gunn has told over three films now.

"It would be strange to continue [Star Lord's] story without James," Pratt told the trade. "He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it's his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

He added, "I don't want to be cynical in the approach and if that's the case, I just wouldn't do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes."

Outside of Pratt, both Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have gone on record saying they're done with the MCU once Vol. 3 hits theaters.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

