Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Who Is the High Evolutionary?

After taking on the likes of Ronan the Accuser, Ego, and even Thanos, the Guardians of the Galaxy will be turning their attention to new enemies in their new film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the movie meant to end James Gunn's trilogy of this ragtag team, will introduce both Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen just how Adam Warlock fits into the story, but all signs are pointing to High Evolutionary as the film's main villain. Unlike Thanos or Kang, however, High Evolutionary is a character that a lot of moviegoers may not know much about. Let's try and fix that, shall we?

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the High Evolutionary is being played by Chukwudi Iwuji, who Gunn cast after working together on the first season of DC's Peacemaker. The trailers have set up the High Evolutionary as a madman who is trying to "fix" or "perfect" different species, making them more to his liking. This is Rocket's origin in the films, having been one of the High Evolutionary's experiments.

All of this lines up with the villain we know from the comics. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the High Evolutionary first appeared in The Mighty Thor #134. Since his debut, the character has been all over the moral spectrum, acting as a hero, villain, and something in-between at different stages of his life, depending on what was going on in a particular story.

The High Evolutionary was born Herbert Edgar Wyndham, and his fascination with "improving life" started when he was a student. He began trying to "evolve" rats he found in the basement and eventually (with the help of a mysterious Inhuman) developed a serum known as Isotope A, which he used to "evolve" his pet Dalmatian, Dempsey. The dog was made into more of a humanoid life form and given the intelligence of a monkey.

Wyndham went on to create a race of beings he referred to as the "New Men," which were humanoid-animal hybrids that eventually revolted against him. He also established a new world called Counter-Earth, which began as a place very similar to our Earth but with the ultimate goal to evolve into a paradise. The uprising of the New Men and the interference of Man-Beast ultimately stopped that from happening. There's a good chance this could tie directly into Adam Warlock's creation in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the comic version of the High Evolutionary adopts Adam Warlock in an effort to "redeem" his failed Counter-Earth creation.

At times throughout his history in Marvel Comics, Wyndham was a docile genius who simply wanted to assist and preserve life. He fought alongside Thor and the Avengers against forces like Galactus and the Beyonder. At other times, however, he was something of a menace: a mad scientist that only wanted to remake things in his image. He had a wild complex about "fixing" the universe in order to justify his obsessions, much like Thanos did in the Infinity Saga. The version we're going to see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 appears to be on the villainous side, though these films have always operated in moral gray areas. Knowing Gunn, nothing about the High Evolutionary will be simple.

To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ComicBook.com is teaching you everything you need to know about the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Check out ComicBook CRAM every day before the release of Vol. 3 and click here for even more content to find out everything you need to know about the new movie!