Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Praises Chris Pratt as Great Scene Partner

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise turned Chris Pratt into a bonafide action star. While the character was known amongst many for his role in Parks & Recreation before 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Studios film turned him into a household name. According to Pratt's Guardians co-star Dave Bautista, that's because the actor brings the highest of energies to the film set.

"It's hard for me to describe how it is working with him because I think our characters, acting styles, and personalities are complete yin and yang," Bautista says during Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "It just feels so easy. I don't know if there's another performer that I enjoy just bouncing off of more than Chris Pratt because we just work together. I'm just a perfect straight man to his high energy.

Is Chris Pratt returning to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise?

Though it's been said Vol. 3 is the last time movie-goers will see the current iteration of the Guardians on-screen together, the end of the film teased the return of the Legendary Star-Lord. While Pratt said it'd be weird to act as the character without James Gunn at the helm, he did admit he'd return if the story warranted.

"It would be strange to continue [Star-Lord's] story without James," Pratt told GamesRadar earlier this year. "He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it's his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

He added, "I don't want to be cynical in the approach and if that's the case, I just wouldn't do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes."

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming Disney+ and available for purchase wherever movies are sold.