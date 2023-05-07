Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Includes Dead Marvel Character Cameo

Surprising few, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is winning the box office in its first weekend in theaters, dethroning Illumination's Super Mario Bros. movie from its spot atop box office charts. What's more surprising, however, is the content within the film itself, resulting in one of Marvel's darkest-yet-warmest features yet. That includes the return of a character that many thought was long, long dead. Full spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 incoming! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

During the film's climactic finale, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) pilots Knowhere to a location in space near the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) ship. In the ensuing fight, thousands of the High Evolutionary's cyborg creations invade the floating Celestial head and hope looks lost. After battling with self-worth and assurance throughout the movie, Kraglin gets a little motivational nod from none other than Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker).

Kraglin is pinned down, trying to decide what to do when he looks across the battlefield and catches a glimpse of the former Ravagers leader, who gives him a reassuring nod. Kraglin's then able to master his whistling and control of the Yaka Arrow, Yondu's weapon of choice that has since been passed down after his death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Guardians helmer James Gunn has long said he'd prefer Yondu to stay dead, meaning the vision Kraglin had was virtually the only way the filmmaker wanted to bring the character back.

"Although it is always possible to see Yondu in flashback or prequel, I personally will never bring him back to life in present time because it would nullify his sacrifice and the love from father to son that affects me so much personally as well as others all around the world. One of the reasons that Yondu is the most popular character from the second film is BECAUSE of this sacrifice, and the idea of bringing him back in Vol. 3 or 4 or on the Yondu Netflix series because he sells a lot of Funko Pops horrifies and sickens me. Like I said, I hate it. And I'll never do it," Gunn said.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.