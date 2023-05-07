James Gunn Reveals Why THAT Beatles Song Was Never in Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters and sees the lovable space crew returning for their last adventure together. The threequel is helmed by James Gunn who is known for putting together epic soundtracks. In fact, Gunn recently shared on Twitter that he got all of the songs he wanted for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with only one exception. In the past, Gunn has talked about why he would never use "Dancing in the Moonlight" by King Harvest in a Guardians film, and it's not the only one on his no-playlist. Recently, a fan asked on Twitter why he hasn't used The Beatles song, "Rocky Raccoon." Of course, Rocket Raccoon is a beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character, but despite having similar names, the song doesn't quite fit the trilogy's vibe.

"James, why is there no 'Rocky Raccoon' by The Beatles in the movie?" one fan asked. "Because it doesn't fit our story. It's also not my favorite Beatles song," Gunn explained. Of course, this prompted more questions from fans, including what Gunn's actual favorite Beatles song is. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps is one of them," Gunn shared. You can check out the director's tweet below:

Because it doesn’t fit our story. It’s also not my favorite Beatles song. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

What Songs Are Features in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

You can check out the tracklist for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

Radiohead — "Creep (Acoustic)"

Heart — "Crazy on You"



Rainbow — "Since You Been Gone"



Spacehog — "In the Meantime"



Earth, Wind & Fire — "Reasons"

The Flaming Lips — "Do You Realize??"

Faith No More — "We Care a Lot"

EHAMIC — "Koinu no Carnival"



Alice Cooper — "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"



The Mowgli's — "San Francisco"



X — "Poor Girl"



The The — "This Is the Day"



Beastie Boys — "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"



Florence + The Machine — "Dog Days Are Over"



Bruce Springsteen — "Badlands"



The Replacements — "I Will Dare"

Redbone — "Come and Get Your Love"

What Has Chris Pratt Said About the Guardians Soundtrack?

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) recently explained to Fandango. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 is now playing in theaters.