Marvel's James Gunn Reveals Director's Cut Status for Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy

Marvel fans hoping to see the director's cut of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy are in luck. They already have. James Gunn finished his Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy and his time working for Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opened to $110 million at the box office this weekend. Gunn (who will next helm Superman: Legacy for DC Studios, the Warner Bros. studio he now co-runs) took some time on Twitter to respond to questions from fans, with two stipulations: "1) It must be a question with a yes or no answer and 2) it must be about #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3."

One fan asked if there will ever be a director's cut version of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Gunn replied, "Yes (the trilogy as is is the Director's Cut)."

A film's director's cut is the director-approved version of the film and often exists before producers and other studio executives weigh in and ask for changes. Gunn's comments suggest that he fully approved the cuts of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies that made it to theaters and sees no reason to release conflicting cuts.

Gunn's statement is consistent with previous comments about any possible director's cuts he gave when asked around the time of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's release. Back then, Gunn admitted that he regretted cutting particular sequences from the original Guardians of the Galaxy and might restore them if the opportunity presented itself. However, he clarified, "The original films ARE the Directors' cuts, as the cuts were my choice. I've just changed my mind about a few things since then, so it'd have to be a Director's Recut."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.