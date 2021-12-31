Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Expected to Begin Filming in 2021

✖

The Guardians will soon return to serve the galaxy once again. In fact, James Gunn and the crew for the feature are on track to reassemble by the end of next year, becoming the fourth Marvel Studios feature to begin rolling cameras in the calendar. The tidbit comes from a recent THR report breaking down Marvel's upcoming slate, the same one that revealed Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 2 will begin principal photography at some point in July.

As the trade reports, Guardians 3 won't begin filming until late in the year. Thor: Love and Thunder begins the 2021 production slate as it rolls cameras beginning in January. Black Panther 2 and Ant-Man 3 will then begin production in earnest before Guardians of the Galaxy 3 starts to film.

The studio is currently filming both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the film side, while Ms. Marvel is in active production for Disney+. The streaming platform also has yet to film Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

Gunn has said before he plans on completely wrapping work on Warner's The Suicide Squad before beginning work on the Guardians threequel. Though the filmmaker confirmed he has already picture-locked Squad, it now looks he may not begin filming the Marvel Studios flick until sometime after the follow-up to David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) enters theaters next August.

The fan-favorite director is currently prepping Peacemaker for HBO Max. He's expected to start filming The Suicide Squad spinoff soon in Vancouver. The working synopsis for that John Cena-starring series can be found below.

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

