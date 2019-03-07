Ms. Marvel Set Photos Reveal Kamala Khan Dressed as Captain Marvel

✖

Of all of the new characters and properties that are set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, fans are especially excited to see the debut of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Newcomer Iman Vellani was cast in the fan-favorite role earlier this year, and fans have gotten to see bits and pieces of the Ms. Marvel series' filming as it started production this week. While we have yet to see what Kamala's iconic costume will look like in the MCU, a new series of set photos have provided a pretty adorable Easter egg. The photos, which were shared by Twitter user @BRMarvelNews, show Vellani's Kamala dressed in a Captain Marvel Halloween costume, complete with the helmet and jacket. Even her bicycle helmet, which is attached to her backpack, bares Captain Marvel's iconic red, gold, and blue iconography.

The costume is a pretty endearing homage to Kamala's love for Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, something that inspires her to suit up as a superhero. In the comics, Kamala is a Muslim teenage girl in Jersey City, New Jersey, who idolizes and writes fanfiction about superheroes -- particularly Carol Danvers. After discovering that she has shape-shifting powers due to an Inhuman terrigen mist, Kamala accidentally shape-shifts into Ms. Marvel-era Carol, and begins to publicly use her powers to save one of her high school friends. As Kamala begins to get more in tune with her powers, she shape-shifts into Carol several more times, before realizing that she could be inspired by Carol to be her own hero. Later in Ms. Marvel's initial run, Kamala and Carol finally crossed paths, and Carol became a sort of mentor to the younger hero.

While some have speculated that Ms. Marvel could tweak Kamala's origin story a bit (largely because the Inhuman terrigen mist is tied to one of the more forgettable parts of the MCU), the fact that Kamala idolizes Carol is an integral part of how she becomes a hero.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last year.

"I mean my dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play in the [Captain Marvel] sequel," Larson said back in February. "That's the goal."

