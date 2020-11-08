James Gunn Begins Quarantine in Canada Ahead of Peacemaker Shoot

✖

Production on The Suicide Squad spinoff television series Peacemaker is set to begin in Vancouver soon and now, writer and director James Gunn is getting geared up for things as well. Gunn took to Twitter on Sunday to share the X Box he was sent by Microsoft and in the process noted that is beginning his mandatory quarantine in Canada in order to begin work on the much-anticipated HBO Max series.

"Lovely gift from my friends @XBox (of course it's in the busiest time of my life, between two movies & a TV show). But perhaps I'll find some down time as I begin my mandatory two-week quarantine here in Canada for Peacemaker," Gunn wrote.

In September, WarnerMedia announced the HBO Max series which will center around Cena's The Suicide Squad character, Peacemaker. Not much in the way of detail is known about the series, other than it's expected to follow the character's origins. Gunn is set to write all eight episodes of the series as well as direct multiple episodes including the first. A previous report indicated that production will run from January 11th to June 9th 2021, though Gunn arriving now isn't unusual as there is likely a lot of pre-production work to do before cameras start rolling.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Here's the Peacemaker description from WarnerMedia:

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

