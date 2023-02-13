Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer Has Fans Wondering Who's Going to Die

The second trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived on Sunday, with Marvel Studios debuting the new batch of footage during the Super Bowl. The highly-anticipated threequel is poised to further the stories of its ragtag group of characters — but this new look at the film already has fans worried. In the time since the new Vol. 3 trailer debuted, fans have taken to social media to speculate about one aspect of the film: which characters are expected to die. At the moment, the prevailing theories have been that Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and/or Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) could both be meeting their demise.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Who will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," writer-director James Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's Comic-Con panel earlier this year. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Who do you think will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Keep scrolling to check out fans' theories, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 5th.