Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3

Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.

Well, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is quickly proving James Gunn right: some of the immediate fan reactions have focused on too very opposing emotions over Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). On the one hand, fans are loving a flashback shot of a Baby Rocket (seemingly about to be experimented on); on the other hand, a later shot of Rocket has fans panicking that he's about to die – which would be just one of the many moments of heartbreak James Gunn has promised for us.