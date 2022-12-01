Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
Well, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is quickly proving James Gunn right: some of the immediate fan reactions have focused on too very opposing emotions over Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). On the one hand, fans are loving a flashback shot of a Baby Rocket (seemingly about to be experimented on); on the other hand, a later shot of Rocket has fans panicking that he's about to die – which would be just one of the many moments of heartbreak James Gunn has promised for us.
Baby Rocket First Footage
A first look at Baby Rocket #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/H4WuYjVKZW— Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) December 1, 2022
We just want to jump in there and save him and love him forever. So very badly.
This Is Everything
Baby Rocket. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/lLdvxIONls— Lauren ✨ Galaxy (@LaurenGallaway) December 1, 2022
'Nuff said.
So Many Emojis to Express
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) December 1, 2022
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺 BABY ROCKET 🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/GzQP83FN24
baby rocket pic.twitter.com/6JcK6icMvw— halle 🌞 (@hallebrouseee) December 1, 2022
For when actual emotions just don't measure up...
Going to Have Us Weeping
Baby Rocket is gonna have people weeping in those theater seats pic.twitter.com/cLwqTNGOgr— 👾KidKinobi👾 (@Kid_Kinobi) December 1, 2022
You already know this is going to be one of the scenes that breaks us emotionally. Probably why Gunn put it in the trailer: to prepare us.
I Do NOT Like Where This Is Headed
Me watching the death flags raise for Rocket Raccoon pic.twitter.com/WoV4EGK7tV— Dandadan Migraine (@Creatormigraine) December 1, 2022
As soon as we got the heart swell of Baby Rocket, things turned darker in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer...
This Can't Be It... Can It?
I’m horribly terrified at what I think this is and @JamesGunn I swear to every deity of you killed Rocket, I will never forgive you. I am not nor will I ever be prepared for Rocket’s death. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/OxDSl7W0El— Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) December 1, 2022
Many fans are speculating that Peter Quill's pain and anguish in this moment will be over Rocket's death – leading to that final stand shootout with him and Groot back-to-back. Where they might die, too.
Rocket Is Going to Beat This!
rocket is gonna beat the death allegations trust me so stop saying he's gonna die pic.twitter.com/99DMdq3Drw— robin 🦇 (@wandascazo) December 1, 2022
there’s no way rocket is beating the death allegations after that dialogue in the trailer 💀— violet / harper🎄ahsoka’s wife (@ahsokasverse) December 1, 2022
Marvel fans are not at all prepared for Rocket to die – and some just refuse to believe it will happen.
Phase 5: The Death Years
This is gonna be the year of death, right? Scott, Drax, Rocket, who knows maybe something happens to Fury in Secret Invasion? I hope Loki doesn't die again...— Danxv33 (@Danxv33) December 1, 2022
Seems like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a bigger launchpad for MCU Phase 5 than we ever thought...
Stop Torturing Me With Your Whedonism!
UGH. So I'm pretty sure either Rocket, Peter, or Drax is gonna die in Guardians Vol 3 and I'm so TIRED just thinking about it. Sheesh. Death is not the only way to tell an impactful story. That's some Whedon-esque bullshit. pic.twitter.com/nbix3rFjoi— Kyoko M. (@misskyokom) December 1, 2022
Don't know how Avengers director Joss Whedon got dragged into this, but here we are...
Marvel Comics Did This
Guardians 3 is probably going to adapt the death of Rocket storyline somehow (but he actually dies) and idk if I can handle it pic.twitter.com/dcAOwApgu0— tooturnttonystark (@2turnttonystark) December 1, 2022
Still want EVERYTHING to be comics accurate???
I Would've Stopped This
Walking into marvel studios to stop the filming of rocket’s death https://t.co/3HsFNicDPC pic.twitter.com/srClWJ8f5q— bob sacamano (@rhcheeeese) December 1, 2022
Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and James Gunn should all increase their security. These fans are W I L D about Rocket!
TWIST OF THE KNIFE
And Rockets is gonna say “Dad?” In Groot right before Rocket passes paralleling his death in Infinity War pic.twitter.com/jHlYjC2osL— CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) December 1, 2022
James Gunn is extreme in all things he does in films/TV. Rocket's death will break us in the way that only the loss of a dear friend AND a lovable pet could.