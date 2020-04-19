James Gunn Reveals Someone Will Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and he recently wrapped production on The Suicide Squad. The director has been pretty active on social media since the quarantine began and even took part in ComicBook’s watch party of Guardians of the Galaxy. Today, the director has taken to Instagram to answer questions about himself and his upcoming films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “Taking questions. Whatcha got? Ask here,” Gunn posted in his Instagram Stories. Here’s what he had to say when asked a big question about the possibility of deaths in Vol. 3…

“Will someone die in GOTG 3,” someone asked. “Yes,” Gunn replied. Now, this could obviously be referring to someone as small as a background alien instead of an actual member of the Guardians, but we can’t help but be concerned for the fate of our favorite characters, especially after the death of Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. You can check out the post from Gunn’s Instagram stories below:

As with all other Hollywood studios, Disney — and in turn, Marvel Studios — has delayed virtually all scheduled movies. It began with Black Widow moving from its May 1st release to a new date this November. A domino effect subsequently fell into place that saw each MCU movie get pushed back one release date; The Eternals moved from this November to next February, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moved from next February to next May, and so on and so forth.

The way it stands now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a 2022 release at the earliest. Currently, Marvel only has one open date in 2022, a rare October slot that many have assumed would fall to the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade. That means it’s increasingly likely Guardians 3 would fall to 2023 date, of which all are open.

Either way, Gunn has said plenty of times before that he wouldn’t start serious pre-production work on Guardians 3 until his work on WB’s The Suicide Squad is complete and in the can. The team-up based on characters from DC Comics is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+.