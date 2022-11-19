Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Featurette Reveals When James Gunn Pitched the Idea

A new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featurette revealed when James Gunn pitched the idea for his special presentation. Kevin Feige speaks during the clip about how the director yelled "we should do a Holiday Special" on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now, that's a wild time to start hatching the plan, but it worked. The Marvel Studios executive also shared that the Holiday Special was the first piece of media created specifically for Disney+. When the streaming service was announced, there was a lot of fervor about what exactly would live on the platform. So, it's nice to hear that Gunn conceived of this special as entirely for home viewing. The hype for this presentation continues to build.

"It's the end of the trilogy for all of the Guardians really," Gunn told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview available on the Phase Zero channel. In the Holiday Special, Gunn's story focuses on Drax and Mantis more than most of the other Guardians character. Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff's Marvel characters make a journey to Earth in an effort to bring Kevin Bacon to their friend Star-Lord as a Christmas present. It's the first time these two characters have been heavily focused on since Vol. 2."

"I think it's such a unique relationship and they really are kind of like Abbot and Costello, but both are Costellos, but Drax is such an enormous Costello that he outweighs her Costello-ness," Gunn continued. "I love the two of them. I love the two of them. I wanted to be able to put them at the center of the story as opposed to on the sidelines. I think both of them have, in the past few movies that weren't Guardians movies have been incredibly sidelined, haven't been utilized so much, and so being able to really tell their story and put their journey at the middle of this was important to me. And to be able to see how, just how talented those two actors are as comedians and dramatically especially, you see how good Pom is in this show."

Marvel's even got a synopsis for the Holiday fun: "In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon."

How excited are you for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Let us know down in the comments!