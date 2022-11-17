Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special First Reactions Celebrate James Gunn's Marvel Christmas Story

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel Studios isn't done giving fans the gift of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is still on the way, and the first reactions to the new Marvel Special Presentation are coming in! One of the first ones that gained the attention of James Gunn himself came from Daniel Baptista, who says we have nothing less than a new "Christmas classic" on our hands: 

"The #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Holiday Special is A NEW CHRISTMAS CLASSIC. @JamesGunn delivers another heartfelt and out of this world adventure that focuses on the family we choose and lengths we'll go to make their Christmas magical. I need more Cosmo ASAP! #GOTGHolidaySpecial".

Scroll below for more of the first reactions to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!

Another Great Marvel Special Presentation

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is loving the Marvel Special Presentation format. Werewolf By Night and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special seem to both be hits.

New Christmas Classic

Calling this "A new Christmas classic" is high praise in a year where Violent Night exists. Hopefully, BOTH deserve a place in our new Christmas viewing lineup!

The Weirdos Are BACK

This fan is loving getting some real time with the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2022, unlike their brief cameo in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Wonderfully Standalone

Collider's Steve Weintraub says the Holiday Special is not serving any larger MCU storytelling agenda – and that's wonderful. Just a fun, heartwarming, Christmas story, as promised.

Good Tunes, Good Groot

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special saved on budget with a Groot made from practical effects – but this critic is assuring fans it works. As expected, James Gunn also seems to have another great soundtrack in store for fans, as well.

Oh Our Heartstrings!

James Gunn makes us laugh and takes viewers on all kinds of mad adventures – but you always have to be prepared for a hard tug on those heartstrings, as well.

Great Debut For Kevin Bacon

This is one heck of an introduction to a new actor, and that Kevin Bacon guy looks like he's going to be a star.

