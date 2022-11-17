Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special First Reactions Celebrate James Gunn's Marvel Christmas Story

Marvel Studios isn't done giving fans the gift of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is still on the way, and the first reactions to the new Marvel Special Presentation are coming in! One of the first ones that gained the attention of James Gunn himself came from Daniel Baptista, who says we have nothing less than a new "Christmas classic" on our hands:

"The #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Holiday Special is A NEW CHRISTMAS CLASSIC. @JamesGunn delivers another heartfelt and out of this world adventure that focuses on the family we choose and lengths we'll go to make their Christmas magical. I need more Cosmo ASAP! #GOTGHolidaySpecial".

Scroll below for more of the first reactions to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!