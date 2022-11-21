The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Teams Up With Shutterstock for Personalized Holiday Cards

While it's unlikely any of us could ever join the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel and Shutterstock have teamed up to offer us the next best thing, as a variety of free holiday cards have been made available that honor the upcoming release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With dozens of options available, fans can feel like they are part of the team, injecting personal messages and photos into the holiday-card templates to send out to friends and family in the coming weeks. Check out the various templates at the Shutterstock website. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25th.

Per press release, "While classic holiday cards often look best on a mantle, it's the personalized ones that people tend to remember. What better way to spread joy through the galaxy this holiday season than with a themed card? With the Shutterstock Creative Flow platform, fans can create their own personalized and free holiday cards using one of the 40+ "Guardians of the Cards" templates. Have a Marvel fan in your life that you're trying to impress? Just head to the Shutterstock website and follow the prompts to get started!"

Shutterstock has a number of adorable designs available, featuring Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and all of your favorite Guardians characters.

(Photo: Marvel/Shutterstock)

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

While the upcoming special pays off the years-long joke of Peter Quill seeing Kevin Bacon as a hero, filmmaker James Gunn recently recalled that, if Bacon wasn't available to appear in the upcoming special, he had another idea in mind for who to incorporate.

"Oh, I don't know. Peter Quill was pretty young when he left Earth, so I'm not sure how much awareness he had," Gunn revealed to The Hollywood Reporter about other candidates for the role. "When I was eight, I knew who The Monkees were, but I don't know who would've been famous in 1987 that Peter would've loved when he was still on Earth. MC Hammer, maybe."

Will you be making some custom holiday cards? Let us know in the comments!