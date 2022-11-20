James Gunn Clarifies How Long It Took Him To Write The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Compared To Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. However, Gunn still has two upcoming Marvel projects to look forward to before he fully immerses himself into the world of DC. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is hitting Disney+ next week and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. is being released in theaters next year. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter tweeted that Gunn wrote the Holiday Special in just a few hours, but the director clarified the timeline in a tweet.

"btw I didn't actually write the whole thing in a couple hours. The basic story & treatment WAS literally a few hours, but then it took me a few more days to put the whole thing together. Vol 3, on the other hand, took an entire year or more of writing. You never know," Gunn explained. You can view the post below:

btw I didn't actually write the whole thing in a couple hours. The basic story & treatment WAS literally a few hours, but then it took me a few more days to put the whole thing together. Vol 3, on the other hand, took an entire year or more of writing. You never know. https://t.co/o9CdYcrE1B — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 19, 2022

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Required Viewing For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

Who Dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously confirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. However, Gunn has teased that the film will be an emotional one for Rocket.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 25th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.