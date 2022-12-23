Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Marvel Fans Celebrating Swole Groot

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finally has a trailer and fans are getting introduced to a buff version of Groot. THere's plenty to unpack from the newest MCU clip and a swole version of the fan-favorite is right near the top. Vin Diesel has hinted that Grootwas in line for an upgrade in previous interviews. Other reports of the Guardians Vol. 3 trailer at Comic-Con said that he looked very jacked in that clip. But, this is the first time a lot of the fanbase has gotten a look at the new design. It feels like there are some other secrets waiting for the viewers when the Holiday Special hits Disney+ next month. Also of note in the trailer is the presence of Cosmo the Spacedog played by Maria Bakalova. She raved about her experience filming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in a conversation with Discussing Film.

"I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," Bakalova said. "I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again."

You a fan of Swole Groot? Check out the chaos down below!