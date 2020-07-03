Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn "Confirms" Adorable Baby Groot Theory

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just confirmed an adorable Baby Groot theory. When the lovable alien is eating candy in the second film, that container should look kind of familiar. One young decided that Groot had recycled his old habitat to hold snacks. Gunn addressed this very wholesome theory on Twitter when a fan named Elizabeth Purvis asked about Baby Groot’s pot and if it got repurposed to hold the candy. Well, the director liked the theory enough to stamp his approval on it. He even went so far as to say that the 7-year-old could go ahead and say that she came up with the idea. Pretty great day for everyone involved and something to tide over Guardians fans as they wait for Vol. 3.

Back near the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn described what made Baby Groot different from his adult form in the previous film. The changes were appreciated by the fanbase on the whole as people still love to bring up how cute Baby Groot is.

I like that theory, so let's say yes. And you can tell your 7-year-old she invented it. 😀 https://t.co/BbMDc0lgEY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2020

“A lot of times on the first movie we were like ‘are we even putting Groot in this movie?’ Because Sean [Gunn] plays Rocket on set, and he's so present as Rocket that you're very aware of Rocket as a character,” he shared. “The guy playing Groot was a stand-in on the last movie and so we just kind of always forgot he was there. He doesn't talk very much, so you're doing all these scenes, and when we have the scenes in the movie where they turn to Groot and Groot's like, ‘Why are you forgetting me?’ That's really what we felt like while we were shooting the first film.”

“I think also, the whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” Gunn added. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene...I think he's a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he's just a more complete character.”

