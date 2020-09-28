Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Sean Gunn Reveals His Hopes For Kraglin

Sean Gunn hopes for the best for his Guardians of the Galaxy character, Kraglin of the Ravagers. Gunn played Kraglin in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films directed by his brother, James Gunn. Both Gunns will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which James expects will be his final visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sean hopes that by the end of that movie, Kraglin has his life a little more figured out. "We left off with Kraglin where he obviously hadn't figured the arrow out, and I think he still had a lot to learn," Sean Gunn said during a discussion with The Movie Dweeb. "Kraglin's had an unusual journey going from the right-hand man, not really knowing what's right or wrong, deciding that Yondu was wrong but then having to change his mind and come back to the fold. And so I just want the best for Kraglin, I hope that he learns."

All of that said, Gunn is happy to leave decisions about Kraglin's future to the sequel's writers. "One thing that I enjoy as an actor is it's not my job to decide what I want to see from the characters, that's the job of the script and the storytellers and the movie itself, and the fans," he says. "I'm way more interested in what [the fans] would like to see from Kraglin in the third movie. What I would like to see is immaterial, because my job is to just play the moments and play the scenes. What I want to happen, that's not really in my job description, so I always like to hear what fans want and what they want to see. That is compelling to me."

Both Sean Gunn and James Gunn worked together on the DC Comics film The Suicide Squad. James will also work on the film's spinoff television series starring John Cena as Peacemaker in the period between completing that film and beginning work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Gunn maintains that his work on the DC Comics property has had no impact on the schedule for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He confirmed as much on social media. "I can confirm that the plans for when we're filming #GotGVol3 & when it's being released have not changed at all over the past year & a half or so," James Gunn assured on a fan on Twitter. "Any rumors otherwise are false."