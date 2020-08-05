James Gunn Responds to Rumor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Delay

✖

Despite the production and release delays created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, James Gunn told fans on Twitter today that there are no current plans to change the filming date for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, despite a fresh round of rumors to the contrary. The film, which was originally set to have been filmed by now, faced delays when Gunn was briefly removed from the project over offensive social media posts from his past. By the time he was rehired, he had started writing The Suicide Squad. For some time, he has been clear that he will finish completely with The Suicide Squad before tackling the Guardians finale.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will complete the story arc Gunn told in the previous two movies, and likely incorporate elements from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The exact plot of the movie is unknown, as are any actors that might be under consideration for roles beyond the Guardians themselves.

You can see Gunn's tweet, made in response to a fan-news site that was repeating the rumor but with a big caveat, below.

Thanks, friend. I can confirm that the plans for when we're filming #GotGVol3 & when it's being released have not changed at all over the past year & a half or so. Any rumors otherwise are false. I appreciate your caution! ❤️ https://t.co/mhbSYWHWJ4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

With the constantly-shifting realities surrounding the pandemic and fans' desperation not to go another year without a Marvel movie, rumors surrounding the upcoming films have swirled during the production shutdown. Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 seems to be at the center of a number of them, perhaps because it is so widely assumed he already knows what he wants to do with it. In May, a rumor circulated that the film would begin production in February.

"This is not and has never been true," Gunn said in response to the rumor on Instagram. Even before that, the Internet believed for a minute that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming at some point in 2020.

Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party. Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the event talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could tease something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

