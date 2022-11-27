The Guardians of the Galaxy's New Ship Unveiled

The Guardians of the Galaxy have a new ship to stalk the cosmos with. After The Milano and Benatar served the team well throughout their eight-year history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special gifted the fan-favorite heroes a fancy new ship. Best yet, it ended up falling in-line with the pop culture-centric names of the previous two ships. This time around, the Guardians used a ship called The Bowie to travel around.

Funny enough, The Bowie is one of the group's latest ships in the Marvel Comics source material. Named after the late David Bowie, the singer's estate approved of the ship's comics name when it was first released in 2019. At one point, Guardians helmer James Gunn was hoping to get the superstar to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, though Bowie passed away before filming began.

1st appearance of Starship Bowie in Guardians. Issue #7 by Donnie Cates in 2019 pic.twitter.com/VnDp6tR2Ax — therob006 (on Hive) (@therob006) November 18, 2022

"Just a very short while ago Kevin Feige and I were talking about a cameo role in Guardians Vol. 2, and he brought up Bowie's name," Gunn wrote in a Facebook Q&A at the time. "I told him nothing in the world would make me happier, but I heard from common friends he wasn't doing well. We heard back that he was okay and it could potentially happen. Who knows what that was about? But, for whatever reason, it made my Twitter revelation more of a surprise."

"Bowie was an idol of mine, huge and omnipresent," Gunn continued. "Few artists in any field have had as an indelible impression upon me as he has. To my mind, Ziggy Stardust is perhaps the greatest rock and roll album of all time. We featured 'Moonage Daydream' in Guardians, but I always thought the album's character was felt far beyond that, in the aesthetics, in the integral and seemingly-natural linking in popular culture of '70's rock and space opera. I've been trying to work another song from Ziggy into the sequel, which would make Bowie the only artist to have a song on both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. I thought this was fair and appropriate. Although I cut the scene it was used in from the script, we have the rights. Who knows. Maybe I can figure a way out."

What did you think of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.