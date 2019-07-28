David Bowie Estate Approves the Guardians of the Galaxy’s New Ship Name

Slight spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy #7 up ahead! Through the magic of gambling and good fortune, the Guardians of the Galaxy recently found themselves in possession of a brand new (to them) spaceship. In a humorous exchange between Peter Quill and Gamora, the two debated on what to name it. In the vein of James Gunn’s naming conventions from the Guardians of the Galaxy of the film, Donny Cates and team decided to settle on The Bowie, paying homage to the late pop star. And it appears Bowie’s estate is entirely on board with the new spaceship, giving Cates a thumbs up on Twitter.

While the Guardians ships in live-action have been named the Milano and Benatar, after Alyssa Milano and Pat Benatar, respectively, the comics ships of late have been named Bowie and Ryder, after Stranger Things star Winona Ryder.

Despite already getting over their latest threat with the potential rebirth of Thanos and the Dark Guardians, the Guardians have managed to find themselves in another world of hurt. Quill’s alien father J’Son has suddenly assumed control of the Universal Church of Truth and is kidnapping all of Marvel’s major cosmic heroes for nefarious purposes. Now, a splintered Guardians team not only has to break the control of J’Son and his bats**t crazy followers, but they have to find all the help they can get, including from a dying Rocket Raccoon.

The complete solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #8 can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

DONNY CATES (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by Mike Henderson

Bring on the Bad Guys Variant Cover by TBA

THE DEATH OF ROCKET!

The death of Rocket continues here in “FAITHLESS” Part 2

Rocket Raccoon is dying!

But when the Universal Church of Truth rises again, he may have no choice but to fight.

Being near death, and with only a few Guardians willing to stand beside him…the odds aren’t looking good

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Guardians of the Galaxy #7 is now on sale. Guardians of the Galaxy #8 is due out August 21st.