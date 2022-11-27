Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Reveals How Star-Lord Got His Iconic Weapons

Throughout his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has been equipped with a pair of blasters. His signature weapons throughout his time fighting crime amongst the stars, the question of how Star-Lord managed to get the guns has remained a mystery—until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special gave them a heart-warming origin. Spoilers up ahead for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy project! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) only go on their mission to abduct Kevin Bacon (Kevin Bacon) after they find out Yondu (Michael Rooker) refused to celebrate Christmas with Peter Quill. Because of an animated sequence opening the special, viewers are led to believe Yondu wants nothing to do with the holiday, even after Quill gifted him a present. When all is said and done, however, the special ends with another animated sequence as we find out Yondu was misunderstood all along and eventually exchanged presents with Peter. In return for Peter gifting his adoptive dad and little knick knack, Yondu gave the kid his blasters.

Are Star-Lord's MCU weapons Element Guns?

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the weapons Star-Lord uses aren't the same one donned by his comics counterpart. In the source material, Star-Lord uses a weapon known as the Element Gun, allowing him to call upon the elements in powerful ways. When it comes to live-action, however, Guardians helmer James Gunn says Quill's weapons aren't the same.

"An audience can only take so much new science fiction stuff explain to them in a two-hour film," the filmmaker tweeted in a 2020 Q&A. "Elegance is always my number one priority in storytelling and the element guns, which I love in the comics, would add one new weird thing too many."

What did you think of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+.

