Guardians of the Galaxy Star Has Disappointing News About Joining James Gunn’s DC Universe

James Gunn’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was memorable, to say the least. He took a group of little-known characters, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and fleshed them out enough to make them worthy of appearing in two of the biggest movies of all time. His formula was simple: take broken individuals and force them to face their demons as a team. However, it worked time and time again, so when his schedule opened up briefly, Warner Bros. was quick to scoop him up and allowed him to give Task Force X a second chance on the big screen. Despite not hitting it big at the box office, The Suicide Squad was a critical darling and opened the door for Gunn to land the top job at DC Studios.

After a few years of tweaking, the DC Universe is finally ready to begin in earnest with Superman. The project will focus on the Man of Steel as he battles Lex Luthor and the public’s negative perception of him. Gunn couldn’t do a movie without some of his former Marvel buddies, though, so Nathan Fillion and Mikaela Hoover are part of the cast. Other notable Gunn collaborators, such as Michael Rooker, already have parts lined up in smaller projects like Peacemaker, but the main Guardians are nowhere to be seen in the DCU.

Dave Bautista has been vocal about his interest in working with Gunn again, while the director has confirmed conversations with Chris Pratt about a DC role. Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora in the MCU, doesn’t seem as eager about landing another superhero part, but she is excited about what her former boss is cooking.

While speaking to ScreenRant, Saldaña was asked whether she is discussing a role in the DCU with Gunn after he mentioned on social media that he has something in mind for her. “No, but I can’t wait for Superman,” she said. “I think we’re all sort of anticipating. He’s so talented and I’m pretty sure that he’s going to bring a lot of heart, but also a lot of humor and levity to this beautiful legacy of a story.”

Saldaña’s lack of interest is disappointing, especially because her performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is spectacular from start to finish. However, she may not want to be thinking about playing another comic book character because she still has work to do in the MCU.

Gamora’s Story in the MCU May Not Be Finished

The final film in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy acts as a swan song for the titular team. After losing Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, they’re all in a bad place, and it isn’t until the variant Gamora comes back into their lives that things start to turn around. Peter Quill especially clings to the idea that he can convince another version of Gamora to fall in love with him, which doesn’t end up working out. They team up to take down the High Evolutionary and save Rocket, but after that, everyone goes their separate ways.

Rocket starts a new Guardians team; Peter returns to Earth to be with his grandfather, and Gamora goes back to being the leader of the Ravagers. None of the Guardians die, though, so when the next big event takes place, there’s a good chance they’ll find themselves in the middle of it. Gamora isn’t one to shy away from a battle, after all, and if she thinks her allies are in danger, she’ll do everything she can to protect them. It may not happen in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but it feels like a safe bet that Gamora shows up in the MCU again before it’s all said and done.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Are you upset that Zoe Saldaña isn't talking with James Gunn about a role in the DC Universe? Would you like to see her return as Gamora?