Dave Bautista Hopeful for Guardians of the Galaxy Reunion in the DC Universe

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise undeniably left a mark on Marvel Cinematic Universe viewers, introducing a ragtag band of cosmic misfits across James Gunn's three movies and a holiday special. After the release of last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans have been curious to see if and how the saga's ensemble cast will grace the screen again, either in the MCU or in Gunn's new effort in the DC Universe. While speaking to ComicBook about his new film The Killer's Game, which features a brief Guardians reunion with Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Drax actor Dave Bautista addressed the possibility of working with more of his former castmates once again in the DCU.

"I hope so, yeah," Bautista explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "That's kind of my goal. I really want, because I've done another project outside of Guardians with Karen Gillan, and I've done work with Pom now. I would like to work with Chris and Zoe outside of the Marvel Universe, as well."

"Yeah. Of course," Bautista said when asked about that crossover potentially happening in the DC Universe. "As I've said, and I've been very open to that. I guess it just has to be the right part. But I'm very open to it, and I love James and I would do anything to work with him."

Who Would Dave Bautista Play in the DC Universe?

At the moment, Bautista has not been officially cast for a role in the DCU, although fans have already begun to campaign for him playing everyone from Bane to Hugo Strange. While speaking to ComicBook earlier this year, Bautista revealed that he hadn't officially had any conversations with Gunn on the subject, but was very excited for the possibility.

"I would love to work with James again, whether it's DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He's an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that's priceless," Bautista said at the time. "So to work with him again? I mean, I'd do it for free. But, we just haven't had the conversations. He's on top of DC now. He's doing his thing. I'm trying to grind along in my processing. But, I'm always open-minded too and I've expressed that to him."

The Killer's Game hits theaters on Friday, September 13th.