Sylvester Stallone Says Guardians of the Galaxy Co-Star Michael Rooker Is "Crazy" on Set

If you're wondering what Michael Rooker is like on a film set, he's apparently exactly like rugged roles he often plays on screen. In fact, according to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 costar Sylvester Stallone, Rooker has a knack for being "crazy" during breaks on filming. During one recent Q&A with fans on Instagram, Stallone recounted a story of Rooker pulling a high-flying daredevil stunt while the two were filming Cliffhanger.

"This guy’s fantastic, just committed to the part, fearless, has an incredible soul, very witty and brave," Stallone says of his frequent costar. "He was doing things on Cliffhanger between takes of just sliding back and forth over a canyon. This is on his own, for fun, in between takes, 4,000 feet straight down with just a simple cable, like he was on in the film itself. So Michael is crazy great."

Though Stallone had a pretty minor role in Guardians 2, fellow Guardians actor Michael Rosenbaum teased the actors would return at some point in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Stallone (Stakar Ogord) and Rosenbaum (Martinex) played Ravagers, or space pirate buddies, with Rooker's Yondu Udonta.

"[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy," Rosenbaum said on a recent episode of ComicBook.com's Talking Shop. "When James told me about it, he says, 'Hey, you know this is something that could be... It's not a huge part in the first one, but you're in the end credits and there's a good chance you're gonna come back.' So I was like, 'Of course, yeah, let's do it.'"

Rosenbaum added he and Stallone even discussed future roles at one point while on set, though Stallone admittedly wasn't sure of their guaranteed roles.

"He's like, 'You're asking me, like I know?' I'm like, 'You're Stallone.' He goes, 'Look, we're in the credits, why wouldn't they bring us back?' I go, 'That's what I'm saying.' He's like, 'I'm not James Gunn, James can do what he wants but look, if I was James Gunn, I'd put us in the movie.' I'm like, 'Thanks, Stallone, thank you,'" the actor said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

