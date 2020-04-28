Michael Rosenbaum, Sylvester Stallone Expecting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Return - Talking Shop

✖

Most movie fans know the Guardians of the Galaxy roster to be Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. However, Marvel Comics readers know there was a different line up of characters who comprised this space band of misfit heroes. Among them, Martinex, Starhawk, Charlie-27, and a few others. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, writer and director James Gunn honored this legacy by introducing such a line-up of characters which called Michael Rosenbaum and Sylvester Stallone to join the cast. Rosenbaum, who has been hard at work with his very personal Inside of You podcast, told ComicBook.com's Talking Shop audience that he expects to return for Vol. 3.

"[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy," Rosenbaum said. "When James told me about it, he says, 'Hey, you know this is something that could be... It's not a huge part in the first one, but you're in the end credits and there's a good chance you're gonna come back.' So I was like, 'Of course, yeah, let's do it.'" Rosenbaum does admit, like many others, he was unfamiliar with Martinex and the original Guardians of the Galaxy roster ahead of Vol. 2. He quickly became an expert on the character, right down to his impressive power set.

Gunn and Rosenbaum are close friends but sometimes their movie talks take place on mediums as public as Twitter. "He tweeted the other night, he says, 'Well if you want to get back in one of these movies, you better get on here in the live chat,' or something like that," Rosenbaum recalls. The outcome was Rosenbaum joining ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Gunn, so he might have earned himself that role again.

hell yes. MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/SDj6J2WKCi — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 24, 2020

Rosenbaum's Martinex T'Naga character is a silicon-based lifeform with a unique set of abilities. The Pluto-born character (in Marvel Comics) first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 with the other Guardians of the Galaxy OG's, brandishing powers like thermokinesis, enhanced vision, and shooting laser-like beams of energy from his hands. None of this, aside from the crystalized body, has been explored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet.

"I think his plan is for us to come back so I just don't know how," Rosenbaum explained. "I think that was the plan all along...you're going to see these guys in the end credits. Why bring Stallone on alone just to be in such a small part? You kind of want to see what he does, I mean I don't know how you wouldn't."

In addition to getting Stallone to sign his Rambo lunchbox, Rosenbaum also asked the action star his opinion on whether or not they would be back for future films. "He's like, 'You're asking me, like I know?' I'm like, 'You're Stallone.' He goes, 'Look, we're in the credits, why wouldn't they bring us back?' I go, 'That's what I'm saying.' He's like, 'I'm not James Gunn, James can do what he wants but look, if I was James Gunn, I'd put us in the movie.' I'm like, 'Thanks, Stallone, thank you.'"

This would likely call for the entire team to return, which included Stallone as Starak Agord, Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Agord, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Miley Cyrus and Mainframe. To get familiar with the characters, Marvel's Guardians 3000 comic is a great place to start.

