Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn Shares Rehearsal Photos

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director, James Gunn, is very good about sharing behind-the-scenes content and stories on social media. From his hilarious tale about introducing Tom Holland to Stan Lee to praising Drax actor Dave Bautista, he's always giving us a little glimpse behind the Marvel curtain. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast rehearsing together.

“Hey @JamesGunn what, if any, is your rehearsal process like prior to principal photography starting,” @KyleJerichow asked. "I usually rehearse with the actors for a couple weeks before we start shooting. I found a bunch of pics of us rehearsing scenes from #GotGVol2. Here's the whole gang rehearsing the scene where Mantis feels Quill's feelings," Gunn replied. You can check out his first response below:

I usually rehearse with the actors for a couple weeks before we start shooting. I found a bunch of pics of us rehearsing scenes from #GotGVol2. Here's the whole gang rehearsing the scene where Mantis feels Quill's feelings. https://t.co/IYUkhUQqw7 pic.twitter.com/O2WZtpuMsE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020

However, the fun didn't stop there! Gunn went on to share a bunch more from the sequel set. You can check them all out below...