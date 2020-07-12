Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn Shares Rehearsal Photos

By Jamie Jirak

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director, James Gunn, is very good about sharing behind-the-scenes content and stories on social media. From his hilarious tale about introducing Tom Holland to Stan Lee to praising Drax actor Dave Bautista, he's always giving us a little glimpse behind the Marvel curtain. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast rehearsing together.

“Hey @JamesGunn what, if any, is your rehearsal process like prior to principal photography starting,” @KyleJerichow asked. "I usually rehearse with the actors for a couple weeks before we start shooting. I found a bunch of pics of us rehearsing scenes from #GotGVol2. Here's the whole gang rehearsing the scene where Mantis feels Quill's feelings," Gunn replied. You can check out his first response below:

However, the fun didn't stop there! Gunn went on to share a bunch more from the sequel set. You can check them all out below...

What a Pair

prevnext

Dad of the Year

prevnext

Important Discussions

prevnext

RIP Dr. Wesley Von Spears

prevnext

We Miss You, Yondu

prevnext

Our Favorite Sisters

prevnext

Bonding

prevnext

Amazing Detail

prevnext

Stand-Ins

prevnext

The Joy

prevnext

No Choice But to Stan

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of