Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn Shares Rehearsal Photos
Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director, James Gunn, is very good about sharing behind-the-scenes content and stories on social media. From his hilarious tale about introducing Tom Holland to Stan Lee to praising Drax actor Dave Bautista, he's always giving us a little glimpse behind the Marvel curtain. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast rehearsing together.
“Hey @JamesGunn what, if any, is your rehearsal process like prior to principal photography starting,” @KyleJerichow asked. "I usually rehearse with the actors for a couple weeks before we start shooting. I found a bunch of pics of us rehearsing scenes from #GotGVol2. Here's the whole gang rehearsing the scene where Mantis feels Quill's feelings," Gunn replied. You can check out his first response below:
I usually rehearse with the actors for a couple weeks before we start shooting. I found a bunch of pics of us rehearsing scenes from #GotGVol2. Here's the whole gang rehearsing the scene where Mantis feels Quill's feelings. https://t.co/IYUkhUQqw7 pic.twitter.com/O2WZtpuMsE— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
However, the fun didn't stop there! Gunn went on to share a bunch more from the sequel set. You can check them all out below...
What a Pair
This is the scene with Drax and Mantis on the stairs, the strange beginning of a beautiful friendship. pic.twitter.com/Fp5lbxV2JU— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Dad of the Year
Here's Yondu making the ultimate sacrifice for Quill. I wanted to see how they would look shot from above, so this was as much researching the hold as it was going over the lines and performances. pic.twitter.com/tmIhHmaoIO— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Important Discussions
Some of the rehearsal time is taken up just going over lines, and the meaning of a scene, finding our center. This is me, @prattprattpratt, & @zoesaldana discussing their bedroom argument on Ego's planet. pic.twitter.com/Ze6HPq1UcL— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
RIP Dr. Wesley Von Spears
This is Rocket and Yondu rehearsing "I know who you are, boy, because you're me!" scene. Yes, my dog was with us a lot. (People are asking what the tape on the floor is - these are all of the different sets' outlines exactly mapped out). pic.twitter.com/Hl2XXSNHW0— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
We Miss You, Yondu
Chris and I going over his funeral speech at the end of the movie. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DXIMbbp4nd— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Our Favorite Sisters
Going over the aftermath of Nebula & Gamora's fight. "You were the one who wanted to win, and I just wanted a sister!" pic.twitter.com/XjmdQ62d3G— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Bonding
How about this one - Ego (Kurt Russell) and his newfound son play ball for the first time? pic.twitter.com/E3qTkJXuJQ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Amazing Detail
A map I drew during the rehearsal of the Quill & Gamora bedroom argument of where they go, from out on the balcony, to Gamora on the couch as Quill stands in the doorway, to besides the bed arguing, and Quill pacing away. pic.twitter.com/8X9si5eLdt— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
Stand-Ins
When an actor can't be there (or in this case it wasn't necessary they were there as it was the end of a long scene Kurt Russell wasn't a part of), our co-producer Simon often steps in. Here he is as Ego in the moment of his arrival. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HKA3CEcKwm— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
The Joy
In case anyone is wondering who the resident goofball is... pic.twitter.com/BTRA13ujkL— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
No Choice But to Stan
God, I miss these guys. ❤️ Hope you enjoyed this stuff, it was fun for me to look at it. pic.twitter.com/AYuzRKTeTx— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2020
