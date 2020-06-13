James Gunn Shares Hilarious Story of Tom Holland Meeting Stan Lee for First Time

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn often answers fan questions on Instagram and shares what he can about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranging from fun info to facts about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently, Gunn opened up his Instagram Stories once again and shared some exciting tales, including the time he introduced Tom Holland to Stan Lee. Here's what he said when asked, "Do you have any anecdotes about Stan you often reminisce on?"

"I introduced Stan to Tom Holland just after Tom was hired to play Spider-Man. Stan says to him, 'Yes of course! I hear you're great! Personally, I don't see it!' And we all died laughing." You can check out a screenshot from the director's Stories below:

Thankfully, Lee came around on Holland. “I think @TomHolland1996 is a great Spider-Man,” Lee tweeted in 2018. “He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man,” Lee added. “Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?” You can check out the post here.

As for Gunn, the director is also forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party. Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, and more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.

