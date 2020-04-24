Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Director Reveals NSFW Version of the Iconic Mary Poppins Line Was Cut

✖

Over the past decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy have gone from a relatively-obscure Marvel team to one of the most beloved superhero movie franchises. With two films surrounding the ensemble already released - and a third on the way - general audiences have fallen in love with the eclectic ensemble of heroes. Part of that is thanks to the clever dialogue and catchphrases in both films -- but it sounds like one almost took a completely different shape. During ComicBook.com's recent Quarantine Watch Party of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, writer-director James Gunn revealed that he got a take of Yondu's (Michael Rooker) iconic "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" that was much more NSFW.

“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” Is the most quoted line to me from the Guardians among with “We are Groot.” I also have Rooker saying “I’m Mary Poppins, motherfuckers!” #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

While that take would have obviously never made it into a PG-13 Disney movie, it still is amazing to imagine Rooker saying the alternate version of the line. As the actor has explained in the years since Vol. 2 was first released, he's had some colorful reactions to that line's popularity.

"You know, that does seem like that's improvised but it's not," Rooker explained during a convention appearance in 2017. "James Gunn wrote that line. And I was the genius that made it sound real. Don't get me wrong, James Gunn was genius in writing the line but, you know, I have to stand up for the actors."

Gunn also previously spoke about the thought process of creating that scene, especially given the bizarre pop culture reference that surrounds it.

"When I was visualizing the scene, it didn't look quite as heroic as I intended it to be," Gunn explained in 2017. "So, I put the Poppins line in Peter Quill's mouth. And Yondu, of course, not knowing the name Mary or Poppins, might think he's sort of a Lee Marvin type, and he owns it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.

