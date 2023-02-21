Hasbro Drops Best Look at Adam Warlock's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Costume

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans just got their best look yet at Adam Warlock's costume. Marvel Legends has a figure of the character coming out soon. From the product images supplied by Hasbro, you can see a lot of what Will Poulter's costume looks like. (You can also pre-order the figure for yourself tomorrow along with a wave of additional figures – details are available here) As the box points out, Warlock is one of Marvel's heavy-hitters. The Sovereign said they were going to pursue The Guardians at the end of Vol. 2 and it seems like that promise is getting kept in a big way. With the 6-inch figure, Poulter's MCU character can soar onto the battlefield before he hits the big screen in the last movie of James Gunn's trilogy. Check it out for yourself down below!

Empire Magazine spoke to the director about the big debut for Warlock in Volume 3. A lot of people assume that he's going to be a hero in the film, but Gunn said that fans might be a little surprised by his characterization in this Guardians adventure. "It's kind of more complicated than that," the filmmaker explained. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby."

(Photo: Hasbro/Marvel Entertainment)

As it would happen, the fan-casting behind this role has been absolutely deafening over the years. Volume 3 will mark just the first appearance of Warlock as the cosmic scale of the MCU continues to grow. But, the youthful nature of Poulter was a big part of why he got the job.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn added. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

What Is The Plot For Guardians Vol. 3?

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

Are you excited for Adam Warlock? Let us know down in the comments!