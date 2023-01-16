Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock

We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.

Empire released a new photo from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featuring Adam Warlock. Will Poulter can be seen walking through a corridor with his red cap flapping behind him. Adam Warlock has a full-body suit that's also covered with armor padding. He definitely looks like a formidable entity, but is Adam Warlock a friend or foe to the Guardians? According to director James Gunn, that remains to be seen.

(Photo: Empire)

Is Adam Warlock a Friend or Foe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Adam Warlock is a hero in the Marvel Universe, but it appears he opens Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as an enemy of the team. But, of course, it's not that simple. "It's kind of more complicated than that," James Gunn told Empire. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby."

Curiously, some fans online wanted Tom Cruise to play Adam Warlock. This isn't a new phenomenon, as Fans also wanted the Top Gun: Maverick star to portray a variant of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn continued. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

He finished with the tease, "He could become this really important character."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end of the line for this iteration of the Guardians, but at least Adam Warlock has a bright future ahead of himself in the MCU.

What do you think of the new Adam Warlock photo for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. The movie arrives in theaters on May 5th.