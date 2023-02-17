Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Thursday Box Office Rivals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's off to a fast start at the box office as Thursday night previews roll in. At the time of writing, Deadline reports that the gross from the first day in theaters sits at $17 million -$18 million depending on sourcing. Now, that hasn't come straight from Disney itself yet. But, that would put the latest Marvel release on-line with a movie like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now, that may not sound like a lot. But, the four day total for Quantumania would be forecast at around $120 million. Easily a record for the Ant-Man franchise, and with a release in other territories on the way, very respectable.

One of the keys to the film is Paul Rudd's relatability. He spoke about what makes playing Scott Lang so special at a recent press conference. "Well, I think what I like most about him is that he is a regular guy who has reservations about all of this, still. And that, you know, he's just a dad," Rudd said during a recent press event. "I like the fact that he is kind of a part of this group with some pretty impressive people, and superheroes, and that he would be the first guy to say, "What the hell am I doing here? This makes no sense at all."

"And, you know, he's a real person. And so you want to play, I mean, as an actor, somebody who is relatable and hopefully a sympathetic person. And somebody that, you know, you understand maybe what they're going through. And I like that," he added. "I like playing the father aspect. I like playing the, trying to, you know, wrap my brain around the situation that I find myself in. So his human quality is the thing that I like the most. And as opposed to probably his cyborg quality, which is the, you know, the part I don't like. No, there's nothing about the character that I don't. I like the guy. Yeah. I mean, I'm biased, I guess, but yeah."

Will The Ant-Family Make It Out Of The Quantum Realm?

Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 and Marvel has a synopsis for the big adventure: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Will you head to the theater for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tonight? Let us know in the comments!